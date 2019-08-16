Tickets For AEW TV Tapings In Boston and Philadelphia Sell Out In An Hour

Tickets for AEW’s TV tapings in Boston, MA (October 9) and Philadelphia, PA (October 16) went on sale at 12 PM ET today and they’ve already sold out in an hour’s time. AEW has already announced two matches for each show, which you can see below with the official announcement for the sell out.

TNT Episode 2 – Wednesday, October 9: Agganis Arena, Boston

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* Tag Team Title Tournament: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

TNT Episode 3 – Wednesday, October 16: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

* First-ever World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA

* First-ever Women’s World Title defense