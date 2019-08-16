wrestling / News
Tickets For AEW TV Tapings In Boston and Philadelphia Sell Out In An Hour
Tickets for AEW’s TV tapings in Boston, MA (October 9) and Philadelphia, PA (October 16) went on sale at 12 PM ET today and they’ve already sold out in an hour’s time. AEW has already announced two matches for each show, which you can see below with the official announcement for the sell out.
TNT Episode 2 – Wednesday, October 9: Agganis Arena, Boston
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
* Tag Team Title Tournament: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party
TNT Episode 3 – Wednesday, October 16: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia
* First-ever World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA
* First-ever Women’s World Title defense
#ThankYou Boston and Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/5xbuUJS810
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 16, 2019
TICKETS are ON SALE NOW for the Wednesday, October 9th @AEWonTNT LIVE broadcast from BOSTON’s @AgganisArena
🎟 https://t.co/h393gtCoSx#AEWBoston pic.twitter.com/g2vYZHQDUQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 16, 2019
#AEWPhilly Fans Tickets are ON SALE NOW for the Wed, October 16th broadcast of @AEWonTNT LIVE from the @LiacourasCenter featuring TWO HUGE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP matches
🎟 https://t.co/mxiUPGCnYL pic.twitter.com/fR1qRNxbYz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 16, 2019
