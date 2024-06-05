Tickets For MLW Fightland Now On Sale

Major League Wrestling has announced that tickets for MLW Fightland are now on sale. The event happens at Center Stage in Atlanta on September 14.

ATLANTA, GA – Wrestling fans, the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived – tickets are now on sale at http://www.MLWLive.com and Ticketmaster for Major League Wrestling’s highly anticipated return to Atlanta’s Center Stage on Saturday, September 14.

After the resounding success of MLW’s debut at Center Stage, anticipation is high for another unforgettable night of action-packed wrestling with MLW FIGHTLAND.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the excitement as MLW presents a premium live event special and TV taping. With tickets starting at just $15, this is an opportunity for fans of all ages to experience the adrenaline-pumping thrill of MLW live at Center Stage.

Secure your seats now to witness an incredible lineup of wrestling talent, including:

Matt Riddle: Battle RIOT VI winner.

Satoshi Kojima: MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club: The powerhouse faction ready to dominate.

Mistico: the MLW World Middleweight Champion

Tom Lawlor: The former UFC fighter turned WTF sports entertainer

AKIRA: The rising star known as the Death Fighter.

Sami Callihan: The unpredictable and dangerous competitor.

Jake Crist: The high-flying, death-defying athlete.

Delmi Exo” The “God Queen” and former MLW World Featherweight Champion.

Cesar Duran: Azteca Lucha’s El Jefe.

Salina de la Renta: The empresario of lucha.

CONTRA UNIT featuring:

Mads Krugger

Minoru Suzuki

Janai Kai

Ikuro Kwon

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit MLWLIVE.com.

Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at Ticketmaster and http://www.MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

FIGHTLAND live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

TBA

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

TBA

*** SPECIAL 7PM START TIME FOR TICKET HOLDERS ***

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT CENTER STAGE

Located in the heart of Atlanta, originally “Theatre Atlanta”, Center Stage was built in 1966. An iconic live performance venue in Midtown celebrating over five decades hosting music, comedy, wrestling, boxing, eSports, film and television recordings, and private events.

Center Stage is located at 1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.

PARKING

1360 Peachtree Street Garage (reserve in advance)

1374 West Peachtree Street Garage

1372 Peachtree Street Garage

MARTA AND RIDESHARE

MARTA Arts Center Station (Red & Gold Lines)

Distance: 0.2 miles along West Peachtree Street

Uber / Lyft / Taxi: For your safety, please use 17th Street

(b/w West Peachtree St & Spring St)

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets, including New York, Chicago, and Tampa.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on Triller TV+.

MLW events showcase top ranked professional wrestling, with fighters representing countries around the world.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.