Tickets For MLW Intimidation Games Now On Sale

Buy your tickets NOW at MLWTickets.com and see MLW live as the league presents a FUSION TV taping at Cicero Stadium on Saturday night February 29, 2020 with a supercard entitled “MLW: Intimidation Games.”

Scheduled to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit

World Tag Team Champions the Von Erich Boys

LA Park presented by Salina de la Renta

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Low Ki

The Dynasty

Mance Warner

Brian Pillman Jr.

Jimmy Havoc

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed and Injustice

AAA luchadores

Douglas James

Gino “El Intocable” Medina

Dominic Garrini

Hijo de LA Park

Konnan

And MORE!

Featuring meet and greets! One of a kind merchandise and more!

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804

DRIVING DIRECTIONS:

From Interstate 290, take the Laramie exit heading South and travel 6 blocks. The Stadium will be on the left and you can find parking both North and South of the venue for only $5. From Interstate 55, take the Cicero exit and head north until 22nd Street. Take a left and then a right on S. Laramie Ave. Travel three blocks to Cicero Stadium and parking is both north and south of the venue for $5.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:

Take the CTA Pink Line to the last stop (54th/Cermak) going South. The station is located between 54th Avenue and Laramie Avenue, just north of Cermak Rd. Walk two blocks north and you’re at the Stadium.

