Tickets For NJPW Resurgence in Los Angeles Go On Sale Today

Tickets for the first NJPW event in the United States since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit go on sale later today at 1 PM ET. The show, called Resurgence, happens at the Torch at the Los Angeles Coliseum on August 14. It will feature Jon Moxley, Jay White, Tom Lawlor, The Good Brothers, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, TJP, JR Kratos and more.

NJPW will then tape Strong two days later on August 14 at Thunder Studios in Los Angeles. Those tapings will include Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, and more.