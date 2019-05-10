wrestling / News
WWE News: Tickets For NXT Takeover: XXV On Sale Today, European Tour Continues Tonight, Bull Pain Visits NXT Event
May 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Tickets are on sale now for NXT Takeover: XXV. As we reported earlier today, the top two matches have already been announced: NXT Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai.
– WWE’s tour of Europe continues tonight with the Smackdown crew in Helsinki, Finland and the RAW crew in Marseille, France.
– Former Memphis and IWA Mid-South wrestler Bull Pain was backstage at last night’s WWE NXT event in Largo, Florida.
When I was 18 years old, I moved to Memphis, Tennessee to work for the USWA. Bull Pain gave me a place to live. So awesome to see him again tonight at #nxtlargo after nearly 25 years. pic.twitter.com/KBDWNAXzSw
— Scotty 2 Hotty (@TheScotty2Hotty) May 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Talks About the Vince McMahon No Sneezing Rule, Why He Missed the Curtain Call at MSG
- Luke Harper Reportedly Being Ignored By Triple H Regarding His Release
- Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Recall Vince McMahon Killing Entire WCW Brand Plan After Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell RAW Match
- Big E Says Many in WWE Know About Lars Sullivan’s Controversial Race Comments, WWE Reportedly Knew About Comments When they Hired Him