WWE News: Tickets For NXT Takeover: XXV On Sale Today, European Tour Continues Tonight, Bull Pain Visits NXT Event

– Tickets are on sale now for NXT Takeover: XXV. As we reported earlier today, the top two matches have already been announced: NXT Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai.

– WWE’s tour of Europe continues tonight with the Smackdown crew in Helsinki, Finland and the RAW crew in Marseille, France.

– Former Memphis and IWA Mid-South wrestler Bull Pain was backstage at last night’s WWE NXT event in Largo, Florida.