wrestling / News
Tickets for ROH Supercard of Honor On Sale Friday For HonorClub Members
Ring of Honor has announced that tickets for ROH Supercard of Honor go on sale this Friday for HonorClub subscribers. The event happens on April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas-Fort Worth. It will be the company’s official return from hiatus.
Ring of Honor returns to live wrestling with Supercard of Honor – slated for Friday, April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Tickets for the annual pay-per-view extravaganza go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central for HonorClub members, and Friday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central for the general public.
Since 2006, Supercard of Honor has been the stage for some of ROH’s most memorable and historic matches featuring the best wrestlers on the planet.
Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for Supercard of Honor announcements.
ROH PRESENTS SUPERCARD OF HONOR
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
BELL TIME: 7 P.M CT
CURTIS CULWELL CENTER
4999 NAAMAN FOREST BLVD.
GARLAND, TX 75040
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’
- Natalya Has Her Assistant Release Statement After Fastest Loss Ever to Aliyah on WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On Jade Cargill Being Something Wrestling Has ‘Never Seen Before,’ Comparisons To Goldberg
- Lance Storm Says Wardlow vs. CM Punk Made Him Not Care About Punk’s Feud With MJF