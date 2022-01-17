Tickets for ROH Supercard of Honor On Sale Friday For HonorClub Members

Ring of Honor has announced that tickets for ROH Supercard of Honor go on sale this Friday for HonorClub subscribers. The event happens on April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas-Fort Worth. It will be the company’s official return from hiatus.

Ring of Honor returns to live wrestling with Supercard of Honor – slated for Friday, April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tickets for the annual pay-per-view extravaganza go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central for HonorClub members, and Friday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central for the general public.

Since 2006, Supercard of Honor has been the stage for some of ROH’s most memorable and historic matches featuring the best wrestlers on the planet.

Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for Supercard of Honor announcements.

ROH PRESENTS SUPERCARD OF HONOR

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

BELL TIME: 7 P.M CT

CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

4999 NAAMAN FOREST BLVD.

GARLAND, TX 75040