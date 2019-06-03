Tickets For ROH’s Return To Nashville Go On Sale Wednesday

Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced that tickets go on sale for the promotion’s return to Atlanta and Nashville this Wednesday. Here’s a press release:

Ring of Honor makes its much-anticipated return to two venues steeped in pro wrestling tradition this August, when The Best Wrestling on the Planet heads to Center Stage in Atlanta and the Nashville Fairgrounds Sports Arena.

Saturday Night at Center Stage in Atlanta will be an international television taping on Saturday, Aug. 24. Honor For All in Nashville takes place Sunday, Aug. 25 and will stream live for HonorClub.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m. local time for HonorClub members, and Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time for the general public.

Center Stage was the home of WCW’s television show in the late 80s and 90s, and ROH has been holding events there regularly since 2017.

The show at the Nashville Fairground Sports Arena will be the final wrestling event at the historic venue and ROH’s first appearance there in more than four years.

If you’re in the Atlanta or Nashville area, you won’t want to miss the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver live!

ROH PRESENTS SATURDAY NIGHT AT CENTER STAGE

(INTERNATIONAL TV TAPING)

SATURDAY, AUG. 24, 6 P.M. EASTERN

CENTER STAGE

374 WEST PEACHTREE ST. NORTHWEST

ATLANTA, GA 30309

ROH PRESENTS HONOR FOR ALL 2019

(STREAMING LIVE FOR HONORCLUB)

SUNDAY, AUG. 25, 7 P.M. CENTRAL

NASHVILLE FAIRGROUNDS ARENA

625 SMITH AVE.

NASHVILLE, TN 37204