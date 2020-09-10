Tickets For September 23 AEW Dynamite Go On Sale Saturday

All Elite Wrestling has announced that tickets for the September 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite will go on sale this Saturday at 10 AM ET. Like all of AEW’s shows during the pandemic, it will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW will still be using socially distanced seating to comply with CDC guidelines, but is now offering special deals on 4-6 seat family/friends pods.

Tickets for the Wed, 9/23 LIVE #AEWDynamite go on sale Sat, 9/12 @ 10am https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq + https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i with outdoor physically-distanced seating with special discounts on 4 & 6 seat "family/friends pods” in compliance w/ State/Local Regulations + CDC Guidelines pic.twitter.com/GEJnhhcUMV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 10, 2020