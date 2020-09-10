wrestling / News

Tickets For September 23 AEW Dynamite Go On Sale Saturday

September 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that tickets for the September 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite will go on sale this Saturday at 10 AM ET. Like all of AEW’s shows during the pandemic, it will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW will still be using socially distanced seating to comply with CDC guidelines, but is now offering special deals on 4-6 seat family/friends pods.

