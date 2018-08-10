Various News: Tickets For The ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard Go On Sale To The Public Today, MLW Signs Brian Pillman Jr, Pentagon & Fenix Off MLW NYC Show

– Tickets for the April 6th, 2019 ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard will officially go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster.com this morning at 10 AM. The event has already sold 12,000 tickets via pre-sales and is expected to sell out today.

– MLW has signed Brian Pillman Jr. to a long-term deal.

– Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix are off the MLW NYC tapings on October 4th. The two are signed to Lucha Underground contracts currently, and it was reported yesterday that WWE has interest in the brothers.

Credit: Pwinsider.com