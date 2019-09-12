Tickets For WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Go On Sale September 20

WWE has announced that tickets for next year’s Royal Rumble officially go on sale next Friday, September 20 at 11 AM ET. The event happens on January 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Here’s a press release:

WWE® Royal Rumble® Tickets Available Friday, September 20

Travel Packages Available Today at 12 Noon ET

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets for the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble will be available on Friday, September 20 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT. Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and will be streamed live around the world on WWE Network.

Tickets for Royal Rumble will be available online at www.astros.com/rumble, at the Minute Maid Park box office or by phone at 800-352-0212.

The event will mark WWE’s debut at Minute Maid Park and the second time Royal Rumble has been held at a baseball stadium following this year’s event at Chase Field in Phoenix which took place in front of 48,193 fans from around the world. The event will feature a 30-Man Royal Rumble match and a 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, with the winners of both matches receiving Championship opportunities at WrestleMania® 36.

In addition, Royal Rumble travel packages, which includes tickets to Royal Rumble Weekevents, are available today at 12 Noon ET/9 AM PT through RoyalRumbleTravel.com.

Royal Rumble Week will also feature Worlds Collide at the Toyota Center, as well as autograph signings, Superstar meet & greets and local community outreach programs including Be a STAR bullying prevention rallies and hospital visits designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the region.