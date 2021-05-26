Tickets For WWE’s Live Touring Return On Sale, Money in the Bank Close To Selling Out

Tickets for WWE’s return to live event touring, which includes the Money in the Bank PPV on July 16, were available in a pre-sale yesterday. Tickets officially went on sale to the general public today. The PPV is selling very well, as AEWTicketInfo noted on Twitter. At the time of the tweet, there were only 1,225 tickets available (up from 247 before more tickets were released) and 10,402 unavailable. At this time, it appears as though the show will end up selling out.

More seats made available (and tickets being held but never actually purchased): Available => 1,225

Unavailable => 10,402

For Smackdown on July 16 and RAW on July 19, WWE is offering an exclusive ‘Ringsider Package’ that includes:

* Premium Ringside Seat in the first 5 rows across from cameras

* Exclusive Limited Edition Souvenir Chair

* Matted Autographed Superstar Photo

* Exclusive VIP Merchandise Items

For Money in the Bank, those who buy a $500 dollar ticket also get a commemorative 2021 Money in the Bank chair.

You can buy tickets for the shows at the links below:

7/16 Smackdown at Toyota Center in Houston, TX

7/18 Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX

7/19 RAW at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX