Tickets On Sale Now For MLW Kings of Colosseum in Dallas

Major League Wrestling has announced that tickets are now on sale for Kings of Colosseum, which happens on January 11 in Dallas.

Tickets are now available to purchase for Major League Wrestling’s return to the Dallas-Ft. Worth area on Saturday, January 11, 2025 for MLW Kings of Colosseum, set to take place at the NYTEX Sports Centre, a premier 2,400-seat multi-purpose arena located in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Tickets can be purchased at MLWDallas.com and Eventbrite. Tickets start at just $15!

MLW Kings of Colosseum will be presented on YouTube live, making this a must-watch event for fans around the globe. Additionally, a portion of the event will be taped for a future MLW’s beIN SPORTS broadcast.

The NYTEX Sports Centre has hosted numerous MLW fights and sports events and is known for its incredible atmosphere, making it the perfect venue to witness some of MLW’s top athletes collide in unforgettable battles.

Set your reminders and secure your tickets early, as this highly anticipated event is expected to sell out.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, January 11

Time: 7pm CT

Venue: NYTEX Sports Centre, North Richland Hills, TX

Price: Tickets start at just $15

Broadcast: Live on YouTube, with a beIN SPORTS TV taping

Don’t miss out on the biggest night of wrestling in the greater Dallas-Ft. Worth area!

????Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Signed to compete and appear:

Matt Riddle • Donovan Dijak • MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima • CONTRA Unit • KENTA • Paul London • AKIRA • The Rogue Horsemen’s BRG, Bobby Fish, and the Andersons • Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club • Matthew Justice • CMLL Luchadores • Delmi Exo • Jesus Rodriguez • Cesar Duran and more!

Matches and more appearances will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Kings of Colosseum live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

TBA

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT local start)

TBA

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets from 6-6:30pm with TBA!

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance. No refunds or exchanges.

For the latest information on bouts for this event, please visit www.MLW.com. All bouts are subject to change.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE

The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

PARKING

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.