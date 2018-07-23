Tickets For MLW: War Games On Sale Today

MLW sent out the following, announcing that tickets for the September 6th MLW: War Games event are on sale…

TICKETS ON SALE TODAY FOR MLW WAR GAMES beIN SPORTS TV TAPING IN FORT LAUDERDALE

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Major League Wrestling is going to war! Tickets went on sale this morning at http://MLWgo.com and AXS for Major League Wrestling’s September 6th MLW WAR GAMES® event at the War Memorial Auditorium.

The super card will also feature a FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Ticket start at just $10. You can purchase tickets now at MLWgo.com.

15 years almost to the day the War Memorial Auditorium hosted the last MLW WAR GAMES® card and on September 6th, fans will once again witness the 2 ring steel cage encounter. Learn more at: http://www.MLWWarGames.com.

Wrestlers signed for WAR GAMES® include:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION LOW KI

WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS PENTAGON JR. & REY FENIX

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION MAXWELL J. FRIEDMAN

“FILTHY” TOM LAWLOR

SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND

SAMI CALLIHAN

BARRINGTON HUGHES

SALINA DE LA RENTA

THE DIRTY BLONDES WITH COLONEL PARKER

PLUS MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

MLW WAR GAMES® is an all ages event.

The War Memorial Auditorium is located at 800 NE 8th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot.