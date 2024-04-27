Tickets Now Available for Upcoming MLW Return to NYC

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that tickets are now on sale for the company’s upcoming return to New York City. The event is scheduled for Thursday, August 29 at the Melrose Ballroom. Tickets details are available below:

Tickets now available for NYC return on August 29

Get your tickets today at MLWNYC.com and see MLW LIVE.

Tickets are now on sale for Major League Wrestling’s return to New York City on Thursday, August 29 for MLW Summer of the Beasts, live from the Melrose Ballroom.

Fans can buy tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.com.