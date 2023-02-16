Tickets Now On Sale for First-Ever ROH Honor Club TV Tapings

– Tickets are now available for the first-ever ROH Honor Club TV tapings scheduled for later this month. The TV tapings will be held at Universal Studios Orlando at Stage 19.

On Saturday, February 25, ROH will tape its Honor Club show at 6:00 pm EST. On Sunday, June 26, AEW Dark TV tapings will be held at 1:00 pm EST, followed by another session of ROH TV at 7:00 pm EST.

Tickets for the TV tapings can be purchased at HERE. Fans can also purchase a ticket bundle for all three shows RIGHT HERE

As noted, Tony Khan announced that ROH’s new TV show will begin streaming on March 2.