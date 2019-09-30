Tickets Now On Sale For MLW Fightland

– MLW issued the following press release:

Tickets are now on sale for Major League Wrestling’s return to Philadelphia on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the 2300 Arena for an international MLW Fusion TV taping.

Fans can buy tickets now at: http://www.MLW2300.com or the 2300 Arena box office.

The event entitled MLW: FIGHTLAND, will have a bell time of 7:00pm with doors opening at 3:00pm to the general public.

Ticket prices range from $15-$80 with a limited number of Platinum Packages also available.

This event is an all ages event.

There is no dress code for this event but bring your signs as cameras will be rolling for MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS.

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

The event will mark MLW’s return to the 2300 Arena for the first time since selling out the historic arena earlier this year.

The event will feature championship matches and the top ranked wrestlers of Major League Wrestling.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

Additionally, there is a private VIP Meet and Greet for ringside ticket holders which includes early entry (5:30 p.m.). This meet and greet has extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP meet and greet with Mystery Talent (exclusive for $80 ringside price level 1 ticket holders)

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for FIGHTLAND!

Buy General Admission tickets starting at $15 at MLW2300.com.

Signed thus far for MLW FIGHTLAND in Philadelphia:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit

World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart

Brian Pillman Jr.

The Dynasty

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Low Ki

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Injustice

Mance Warner

Jimmy Havoc

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Douglas James

Dominic Garrini

Zenshi

and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA:?

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

Contact:

Mila Guzmán

Head of Media Relations

[email protected]

Credentials:

Interested in covering an MLW card live? Sit in the press box with access to wrestlers, front office and more. Inquiry: [email protected]

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch FUSION on FreeSports Tuesday nights at 10pm. In Israel, FUSION airs at 6:10pm on Ego Total. MLW FUSION also airs on StarTimes in Africa.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: The Hart Foundation, Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Low Ki, LA Park, Salina de la Renta, CONTRA Unit, Alex Hammerstone, MJF, Mance Warner, Austin Aries and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling

Follow MLW on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/MLW

Follow MLW on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling

Learn more about MLW at: http://www.MLW.com