wrestling / News
Tickets Now On Sale For NWA Alwayz Ready
April 26, 2022
Tickets are now on sale for the NWA’s Alwayz Ready PPV in June. PWInsider reports that tickets went on sale this morning for the June 11th show in Knoxville, Tennessee along with the next day’s TV taping.
So far Matt Cardona, Nick Aldis, Kamille, Tyrus, Thomas Latimer, Trevor Murdoch and Austin Idol are advertised for the PPV. You can get tickets here.
