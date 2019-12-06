Tickets Now On Sale For WWE Worlds Collide

– Tickets went on sale today for WWE Worlds Collide. The event, which is NXT vs. NXT UK, is scheduled for January 25, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Tickets are available through the arena box office, NXTTickets.com and AXS. Ticket prices are $20, $30, $40, $60, $75, $100, and $300.

Here is the description of the event.