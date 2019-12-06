wrestling / News
Tickets Now On Sale For WWE Worlds Collide
– Tickets went on sale today for WWE Worlds Collide. The event, which is NXT vs. NXT UK, is scheduled for January 25, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Tickets are available through the arena box office, NXTTickets.com and AXS. Ticket prices are $20, $30, $40, $60, $75, $100, and $300.
Here is the description of the event.
“Toyota Center is excited to host WWE Worlds Collide on January 25th. On the eve of Royal Rumble, WWE NXT will battle NXT UK to see who obtains brand supremacy. See Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era, Shayna Baszler, Walter & Imperium, Kay Lee Ray and more! What brand is superior? Find out in Houston on January 25th at WWE Worlds Collide!”
Worlds will COLLIDE when @WWENXT and @NXTUK do battle on #RoyalRumble Weekend, and tickets are available NOW! #WorldsCollide https://t.co/7fXcA4HqUO
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2019
