Tickets Now On Sale For ROH Death Before Dishonor

– Tickets are now on sale for Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor, which takes place on September 28th in Las Vegas. You can get tickets for the event via Ticketmaster here.

Announced for the show thus far are an appearancxe by Justin Liger as well as a ten-man tag team match with Bullet Club (Cody, Adam Page, Marty Scurll and The Young Bucks) taking on CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Trent Baretta and Chucky T).

You can find out more about the show here.