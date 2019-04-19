wrestling / News
Various News: Tickets on Sale For AEW Fight for the Fallen, Top Ten Moments From RAW and Smackdown, WWE Now Looks At Superstar Shakeup
– AEW has announced that tickets are now on sale for the general public for Fight for the Fallen. The event happens on July 13 at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.
– WWE has released new videos looking at the top ten moments from both RAW and Smackdown this week.
– Meanwhile, WWE Now has a video analyzing the Superstar Shakeup this year.
