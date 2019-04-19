wrestling / News

Various News: Tickets on Sale For AEW Fight for the Fallen, Top Ten Moments From RAW and Smackdown, WWE Now Looks At Superstar Shakeup

April 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fight for the Fallen Kenny Omega

– AEW has announced that tickets are now on sale for the general public for Fight for the Fallen. The event happens on July 13 at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.

– WWE has released new videos looking at the top ten moments from both RAW and Smackdown this week.

– Meanwhile, WWE Now has a video analyzing the Superstar Shakeup this year.

AEW Fight For the Fallen, WWE Now, WWE Top 10

