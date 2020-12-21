wrestling / News

Tickets On Sale For AEW New Year’s SMASH

December 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that tickets are on sale for the AEW tapings on December 30, which will be night one of New Year’s Smash. As revealed last week, that show will feature an AEW World title match with Kenny Omega defending against Rey Fenix.

As has been the case most of the year, the tickets will be limited to a set amount with fans socially distanced.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading