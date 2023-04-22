Tickets On Sale For July’s MLW Never Say Never

MLW Never Say Never takes place in Philadelphia this summer, and tickets for the event are now on sale. MLW announced that tickets went on sale today for the event, which takes place at the 2300 Arena on July 8th.

The full announcement reads:

Tickets now available for MLW Never Say Never July 8 in Philly

Get tickets at MLW2300.com

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced tickets are now available for purchase at MLW2300.com.

MLW make its return to Philadelphia on Saturday, July 8 with MLW Never Say Never at the 2300 Arena, featuring an MLW TV taping.

The April event sold-out, so don’t hesitate in securing your tickets ASAP.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

* World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

* Jacob Fatu

* Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

* Mance Warner

* Rickey Shane Page

* Raven

* AKIRA

* Delmi Exo

* World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

* “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

* Tony Deppen

* Sam Adonis

* 1 Called Manders

* Mr. Thomas

* Matthew Justice

* Matt Striker

* Mandy León

* Mister Saint Laurent

* Sam Laterna

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** SPECIAL 7PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!