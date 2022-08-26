wrestling / News

Tickets On Sale For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street PPV

August 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW New Japan Rumble on 44th Street Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW’s Rumble On 44th Street PPV in New York City now has tickets on sale. The show, which takes place at the Palladium in Times Square, now has tickets on sale here, with most tickets gone already. The available tickets as of this writing ranging from $486.30 to $154.80.

The show takes place on October 28th and is the company’s first show in New York City since 2019. It will also include STARDOM talents.

Matches for the event have yet to be announced.

