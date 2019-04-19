Tickets On Sale For ROH Best in the World PPV and TV Taping In Philadelphia

Ring of Honor has announced that tickets are on sale now for the Best in the World PPV in Baltimore on June 28, as well as the TV taping the next night in Philadelphia on June 29. Here is a press release:

Baltimore and Philadelphia are two cities steeped in pro wrestling history, and Ring of Honor has been a big part of that history for years. The tradition continues this summer with ROH bringing two can’t-miss Best in the World shows to Charm City and The City of Brotherly Love.

The Best in the World pay-per-view, which streams live for HonorClub, takes place at Baltimore’s UMBC Event Center on Friday, June 28. Then it’s off to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, June 29 for The Best in the World international television taping.

Tickets for these events are on sale NOW!

ROH BEST IN THE WORLD PPV

PURCHASE TICKETS

ROH BEST IN THE WORLD TELEVISION TAPING

PURCHASE TICKETS

Coming off the historic G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden, the action in ROH has never been hotter. There’s a new ROH World Champion in Matt Taven, a new Women of Honor World Champion in Kelly Klein, new ROH World Tag Team Champions in The Guerrillas of Destiny, and new (but familiar) faces on the scene in Angelina Love and Velvet Sky, who have joined forces with Mandy Leon to form The Allure.

Who will be holding the championship entering Best in the World weekend? Who will leave Best in the World weekend with the championships? What must-see matches and inevitable surprises will take place?

Join us live in Baltimore and Philadelphia to find out!

BEST IN THE WORLD PAY-PER-VIEW

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

BELL TIME 8 P.M.

UMBC EVENT CENTER

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE, MD 21250

PURCHASE TICKETS

BEST IN THE WORLD INTERNATIONAL TV TAPING

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

MEET & GREETS 4 P.M.

2300 ARENA

2300 SOUTH SWANSON STREET

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148

PURCHASE TICKETS