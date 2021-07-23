wrestling / News
Tickets On Sale For ROH Death Before Dishonor
Ring of Honor has announced that tickets are now on sale for ROH Death Before Dishonor, which happens at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida on September 12.
Death Before Dishonor Tickets Are Now On-Sale For The General Public!
Click here to purchase your #ROHDBD tickets:
https://rpfundingcenter.com/event-details/?eventId=30260
For the first time in nearly four and a half years, Ring of Honor is holding a live pay-per-view event in Lakeland, Fla.
The best wrestlers on the planet will be in action when Death Before Dishonor comes to RP Funding Center on Sunday, Sept. 12.
History will be made that night, as ROH crowns a new women’s world champion in the Quest for Gold tournament final.
ROH is riding a wave of momentum after presenting its first live pay-per-view with fans in attendance Sunday night at Best in the World, where Bandido shocked the wrestling world by defeating RUSH for the ROH World Title.
Tickets for the general public go on sale TODAY, Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.
Tickets will be priced at $50 and $30, plus all applicable fees.
#ROHDBD has been a signature event in ROH since 2003 and has featured several ROH World Title changes. Moreover, the last time ROH held a pay-per-view in Lakeland — Supercard of Honor in 2017 — the show was headlined by a bout that was voted Match of the Year.
Keep it locked onto ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for match announcements.
Don’t miss your opportunity to see the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver live and in person!
ROH PRESENTS DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
BELL TIME: 7 P.M.
DOORS OPEN: 6 P.M.
RP FUNDING CENTER
701 W LIME STREET
LAKELAND, FL 33815
#ROHDBD
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on ROH Having Talks With CM Punk on In-Ring Return in January 2020
- Booker T Says He’s Not Surprised by Daniel Bryan Going to AEW, Explains How Times Have Changed
- Backstage Update on The Rock Appearing at Survivor Series 2021, Plans for Build to WM 38
- Jim Ross On Jon Moxley Being Closest Thing He’s Seen To Steve Austin, Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page From AEW Fyter Fest Night One