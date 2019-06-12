Tickets On Sale For ROH Return To Chicago, Milwaukee and Michigan

Ring of Honor has announced that tickets are now on sale for HonorClub members for ROH’s return to Dearborn, Michigan, Chicago and Milwaukee. Here’s a press release:

All the top Ring of Honor stars will be in action when ROH returns to the Midwest this September for big shows in Dearborn, Mich., Chicago and Milwaukee.

The mini-tour kicks off on Sept. 6 at the Ford Community Center in Dearborn; then heads to the Odeum Expo in Chicago on Sept. 7; and concludes at the Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee on Sept 8.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale this coming Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m. local time for Honor Club members, and Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time for the general public.

Every show in ROH is a must-see event, as evidenced by last month’s War of the Worlds tour, when Shane Tayor shocked the wrestling world by winning the ROH World Television Title in Toronto; ROH World Champion Matt Taven made an impromptu title defense against Mark Haskins in an instant classic in Grand Rapids; and ROH World Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny scored a controversial win over the Briscoes in a brutal match in Chicago.

If you’re in the Dearborn, Chicago or Milwaukee area, you won’t want to miss the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver live!

ROH ON TOUR

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6, 7:30 P.M. EASTERN

FORD COMMUNITY CENTER

DEARBORN, MICH.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7, 7 P.M. CENTRAL

ODEUM EXPO

CHICAGO, ILL.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8, 7 P.M. CENTRAL

POTAWATOMI CASINO

MILWAUKEE, WIS.