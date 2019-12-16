Tickets On Sale For ROH Return to Nashville and St. Louis

Ring of Honor has announced that tickets are on sale for the promotion’s return to St. Louis and Nashville in February. Here’s the press release:

This February, Ring of Honor is bringing “The Best Wrestling on the Planet” back to Nashville, Tenn., and the St. Louis area.

ROH returns to the historic Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Friday, Feb. 28 and then appears for the first time at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo., on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. local time for HonorClub members, and Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. local time for the general public.

Don’t miss your opportunity to see the hard-hitting, fast-paced, in-your-face action of ROH live!