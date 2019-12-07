wrestling / News
Tickets On Sale For WrestleCon Wrestlemania Weekend Events
December 6, 2019 | Posted by
– Tickets went on sale for several of WrestleCon’s Wrestlemania events on Friday afternoon. The convention put tickets on sale for the Friday and Saturday convention sessions, the WrestleMania pre-show tailgate event, the Sunday brunch and the 2019 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow.
You can get tickets for the event here.
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela Files Trademark For ‘The Bad Boy’, Apologizes To Rusev
- Bandido No-Shows AAA Event, Believed To Have Signed with CMLL
- Detailed Week 10 Ratings Breakdown for AEW Dynamite vs. NXT
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff Getting Into Backstage Fight in WWE in 2003, How He Dealt With Talent Upset Over Bischoff Being Hired by WWE in 2002