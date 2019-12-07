wrestling / News

Tickets On Sale For WrestleCon Wrestlemania Weekend Events

December 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleCon 2020

– Tickets went on sale for several of WrestleCon’s Wrestlemania events on Friday afternoon. The convention put tickets on sale for the Friday and Saturday convention sessions, the WrestleMania pre-show tailgate event, the Sunday brunch and the 2019 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow.

