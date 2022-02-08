wrestling / News
Tickets Now On Sale For Impact ‘Road to Rebellion’ Tapings
February 8, 2022 | Posted by
Impact is hosting ‘Road to Rebellion’ TV tapings next month in Philadelphia, and tickets are now on sale for the shows. As PWInsider reports, tickets are on sale for the March 18th and 19th tapings, which will take place at the 2300 Arena.
You can get tickets here at the venue’s official website. These tapings will lead into Impact Rebellion on April 23rd.
