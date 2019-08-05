wrestling / News
Tickets On Sale Now For MLW’s Opera Cup In New York City
Major League Wrestling has announced that tickets for the MLW Opera Cup this December in New York City are now on sale. Here is the press release:
Get your tickets now for MLW’s December 5th return to New York City at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY!
You can purchase your tickets at: http://www.OperaCup.com. You can learn more about the Opera Cup’s history here.
The December 5th event will feature the return of the Opera Cup tournament after a 71 year hiatus.
The card will be a FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS, FreeSports in UK and Ireland as well as EGO TV in Israel and StarTimes in Africa.
The Melrose Ballroom will play host to the highly anticipated event and MLW is bringing no shortage of star power to celebrate.
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu
World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart
Davey Boy Smith Jr.
Brian Pillman Jr.
Salina de la Renta
National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
MJF with Aria Blake
Richard Holliday
Mance Warner
Low Ki
LA Park & Hijo de LA Park
The Von Erichs
CONTRA Unit
“Filthy” Tom Lawlor
And many more!
Tickets start at just $20. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30 P.M.) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW fighting athletes.
Please note: General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 Day of Event at the door.
General Public Doors Open: 6 P.M.
Showtime: 7 P.M.
