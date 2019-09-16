Tickets On Sale Now For MLW’s Return To Orlando

Major League Wrestling has announced that tickets are on sale now for MLW Blood and Thunder, which marks the promotion’s return to Orlando. Here’s a press release:

Buy tickets now for MLW’s Orlando return on Saturday November 9

ORLANDO — Tickets are now on sale for Major League Wrestling’s return to Orlando, Florida on Saturday November 9th at GILT Nightclub for an international MLW Fusion TV taping.

The event entitled MLW: Blood & Thunder, will have a special matinee bell time of 4:00pm with doors opening at 3:00pm to the general public.

Ticket prices range from $20-$50 with a limited number of Platinum Packages also available.

This event is an all ages event.

There is no dress code for this event but bring your signs as cameras will be rolling for MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS.

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • Mance Warner • Low Ki • The Dynasty • Jimmy Havoc • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • The Hart Foundation • Gringo Loco • Zenshi and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 3:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 4:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT GILT NIGHTCLUB:

GILT is Orlando’s largest upscale nightclub and considered one of the city’s top high-end destinations. Recently undergoing a $1.5 million renovation, GILT is a state-of-the-art venue.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.