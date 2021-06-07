Tickets On Sale Now For ROH Best in the World

Ring of Honor has announced that tickets are now on sale for ROH Best in the World, which happens on July 11 at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. Here’s a press release:

Tickets to Best in The World Are On-Sale Now

Tickets for Best In The World are now on sale for the general public with special pricing for everyone. All floor seats will be priced at $50.00 and all arena seats will be priced at $30.00, plus all applicable fees.

Ring of Honor is welcoming fans back into the arena for the Best In The World pay-per-view at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (previously known as UMBC Event Center) in Baltimore on Sunday night, July 11th, 2021!

The event will have limited capacity, and “pod” seating will be implemented to ensure proper social distancing of six feet between each group of ticket holders. Additionally, temperatures will be taken upon entry and masks will be required to be worn by all attendees throughout the event.

Pods are available in all ticket quantities throughout the arena up to a maximum of six seats per group. For larger orders, fans can contact ROH directly at [email protected] before tickets go on-sale to help ensure they get seats as close together as possible.

Sunday, July 11th, 2021

Best in the World

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Baltimore, MD

Bell Time: 7 p.m. ET

Doors: 6 p.m. ET

Purchase your tickets today through Ticketmaster