Tickets On Sale Now For ROH Return To New York and Massachusetts

Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced that tickets are on sale now for the company’s return to New York City (Manhattan) and Lowell, Massachusetts. Here is a press release:

Still riding a wave of momentum coming off the historic G1 Supercard event, Ring of Honor is headed to Manhattan and Lowell, Mass., for two must-see shows in July.

ROH will present Manhattan Mayhem at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday, July 20, and Mass Hysteria at the Lowell Auditorium on Sunday, July 21.

In addition to experiencing all the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver, fans in Manhattan and Lowell will have an opportunity to get autographs and photos with the stars of ROH at pre-show meet and greets!

There is no such thing as a “house show” in ROH. Every event matters! So don’t miss your opportunity to see The Best Wrestling on the Planet live!

MANHATTAN MAYHEM

International Television Taping

Saturday, July 20

Bell Time: 7PM

The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom

311 West 34th Street

New York , NY 10001

MASS HYSTERIA

Sunday, July 21

Bell Time: 7PM

Lowell Memorial Arena

50 East Merrimack Street

Lowell, MA 01852