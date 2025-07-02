wrestling / News

Tickets On Sale Now For Upcoming WWE Takeover of Perth, Australia

July 2, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel Perth Takeover Perth Image Credit: WWE

WWE is set to takeover the city of Perth in Australia this October and tickets are now on sale. They include the following events, all at the RAC Arena:

October 10: Friday Night Smackdown
October 11: Crown Jewel: Perth
October 13: Monday Night RAW

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading