wrestling / News
Tickets On Sale Now For Upcoming WWE Takeover of Perth, Australia
July 2, 2025 | Posted by
WWE is set to takeover the city of Perth in Australia this October and tickets are now on sale. They include the following events, all at the RAC Arena:
October 10: Friday Night Smackdown
October 11: Crown Jewel: Perth
October 13: Monday Night RAW
