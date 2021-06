Tickets On Sale This Week For 20 WWE Live Events

Tickets go on sale this week for twenty different WWE live events, including episodes of RAW and Smackdown. You can see a full list below of dates available on Friday.

– Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

– Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

– Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

– Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

– Monday, August 2: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago

– Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

– Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

– Sunday, August 8: Supershow – Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

– Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

– Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

– Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

– Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

– Monday, August 16: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio

– Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix

– Sunday, August 22: Supershow – Ball Arena in Denver

– Monday, August 23: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego

– Friday, August 27: SmackDown – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.

– Monday, August 30: Raw – Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City

– Friday, September 3: SmackDown – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

– Monday, September 6: Raw – American Airlines Arena in Miami