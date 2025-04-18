Tickets Now On Sale For TNA Against All Odds & Impact Tapings

Tickets are now on sale for TNA Against All Odds and the Impact tapings that will follow the event. PWInsider reports that tickets went on sale for the June 6th event in Tempe, Arizona and the June 7th Impact tapings, as well as the June 20th and 21st Impact tapings in Pittsburgh.

You can get tickets for the events here. No matches have been announced for the shows as of yet. Against All Odds will follow TNA Rebellion on April 27th in Las Angeles, California and TNA Under Siege on May 23rd in Brampton, Ohio.