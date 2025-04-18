wrestling / News
Tickets Now On Sale For TNA Against All Odds & Impact Tapings
April 18, 2025 | Posted by
Tickets are now on sale for TNA Against All Odds and the Impact tapings that will follow the event. PWInsider reports that tickets went on sale for the June 6th event in Tempe, Arizona and the June 7th Impact tapings, as well as the June 20th and 21st Impact tapings in Pittsburgh.
You can get tickets for the events here. No matches have been announced for the shows as of yet. Against All Odds will follow TNA Rebellion on April 27th in Las Angeles, California and TNA Under Siege on May 23rd in Brampton, Ohio.
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Says He Still Loves Vince McMahon, Denies Downplaying Janel Grant Allegations
- CM Punk Says Everyone Knows His Political Beliefs, Doesn’t Think WWE Wants Anyone To Be ‘Outwardly Political’
- Hulk Hogan Says ‘Dr. D’ David Schultz Was Supposed To Be In WrestleMania I Main Event
- More Details on Where Tetsuya Naito Will Wrestle Next Following NJPW Exit