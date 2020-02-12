Tickets On Sale Today For ROH Best in the World

Ring of Honor has announced that tickets for ROH Best in the World go on sale today at 10 AM for Honorclub members and Friday for the general public. Here is a press release:

BEST IN THE WORLD RETURNS TO BALTIMORE ON JUNE 19

Following the success of Free Enterprise last weekend, Ring of Honor makes its return to Baltimore’s UMBC Event Center on Friday, June 19 for the Best In The World pay-per-view.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, February 12th) at 10 a.m. for HonorClub members and this Friday, February 14th at 10 a.m. for the general public.

Charm City has long been a special city for ROH, and this will mark the third year in a row and fourth time overall that Baltimore has hosted Best In The World.

Best In The World has been an annual marquee event for ROH since 2011. The ROH World Championship has changed hands four times at Best In The World (only Final Battle has had more world title changes).

In addition to all the guaranteed great action, fans will have the opportunity to get autographs and photos with top ROH stars at the meet and greet before the show.

ROH PRESENTS BEST IN THE WORLD PAY-PER-VIEW

FRIDAY, JUNE 19 8pm Eastern

UMBC EVENT CENTER

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE, MD 21250