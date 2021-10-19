wrestling / News

Tickets On Sale For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Return on Friday

October 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tickets go on sale for WWE’s December return to Madison Square Garden at the end of the week. PWInsider reports that the company’s December 26th Raw brand live event will go on sale starting on Friday, and that the online pre-sale should take place on Thursday.

As previously reported, the following matches are advertised for the show:

* WWE Championship Match: Big E vs. Bobby Lashley
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Also advertised as appearing are Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Riddle, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Omos, and Damian Priest.

