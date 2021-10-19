wrestling / News
Tickets On Sale For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Return on Friday
October 19, 2021 | Posted by
Tickets go on sale for WWE’s December return to Madison Square Garden at the end of the week. PWInsider reports that the company’s December 26th Raw brand live event will go on sale starting on Friday, and that the online pre-sale should take place on Thursday.
As previously reported, the following matches are advertised for the show:
* WWE Championship Match: Big E vs. Bobby Lashley
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
Also advertised as appearing are Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Riddle, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Omos, and Damian Priest.
More Trending Stories
- Shane Helms Denies Rumor That AEW & WWE Head-to-Head Ratings Were ‘Hot Topic’ Backstage
- AEW Stars Comment on Rampage Victory Over WWE SmackDown in Head-to-Head Ratings
- Edge Shows Shares Photo of Ripped Physique Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel
- Samoa Joe Reflects On Working For Dixie Carter In TNA, Talks Biggest Differences Working For TNA & WWE