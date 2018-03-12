Tickets on Sale For MLW World Championship Finals Event

– MLW sent out the following details on their upcoming MLW World Championship Finals event…

TICKETS ON SALE THIS MORNING AT 10AM ET FOR THE MLW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS ON APRIL 12TH AT MLWTICKETS.COM

ORLANDO – Tickets go on sale this morning at 10am ET at https://www.MLWTickets.com for Major League Wrestling’s next event, MLW: The World Championship Finals.

Be a part of history and witness the next World Heavyweight Champion crowned live in Orlando as tournament finalists Matt Riddle and Shane “Swerve” Strickland clash in Orlando on April 12th at Gilt Nightclub.

Don’t forget to set a reminder to ensure you get your tickets today for MLW: The World Championship Finals.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available.

MLW: The World Championship Finals’ main event will feature the tournament finals to crown the next world champion:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FINALS: MATT RIDDLE VS. SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND

Matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

MLW: The World Championship Finals is an all ages event.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.