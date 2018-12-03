Quantcast

 

Tickets on Sale For NXT Takeover: New York This Week

December 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover

– Tickets will go on sale for the pre-WrestleMania NXT Takeover at the end of the week. Triple H announced on Twitter that NXT Takeover: New York tickets will be available starting Friday, as you can see below.

The show takes place on April 5th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, two days before WrestleMania.

NXT, NXT Takeover: New York, WrestleMania 35, WWE

