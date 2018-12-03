wrestling / News
Tickets on Sale For NXT Takeover: New York This Week
December 3, 2018 | Posted by
– Tickets will go on sale for the pre-WrestleMania NXT Takeover at the end of the week. Triple H announced on Twitter that NXT Takeover: New York tickets will be available starting Friday, as you can see below.
The show takes place on April 5th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, two days before WrestleMania.
.@WWENXT kicks off @WrestleMania weekend when we take over the @barclayscenter Friday, April 5th for: #NXTTakeOver: New York
Tickets available THIS FRIDAY at 10am ET at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/GNvjlpndyl
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 3, 2018