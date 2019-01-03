Tickets on Sale For WrestleMania Weekend’s Bullet Club Block Party Tomorrow

– Tickets go on sale tomorrow for the Bullet Club Block Party that will take place during WrestleMania weekend. The Bullet Club Block Party Twitter page will reveal the link to buy tickets from tomorrow after Wrestle Kingdom finishes up.

The show takes place on April 7th, the same day as WrestleMania, at Redd’s Biergarten near MetLife Stadium. PWS reports that all Bullet Club members — including Jay White, Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa, Robbie Eagles, Taiji Ishimori, Hikuleo, and Haku — will be in attendance.

General admission tickets include all you can eat/drink and the opportunity to be part of block party activities and games with the stable. VIP tickets include a group photo with the stable, a forty-five second video promo with Tama, an exclusive Bullet Club shirt available only that day, early admission by an hour, two autographs (one group 8×10 and one on an item of your choice) per member of the Club and a surprise gift, along with everything that general admission gets.