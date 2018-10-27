WWE News: Tickets Finally Go on Sale for Crown Jewel, WWE Now Chats With Trish Stratus and Toni Storm, and Sheamus Reveals How to Make a Mohawk in Three Steps

– PWInsider reports that tickets have finally gone on sale for WWE Crown Jewel just days before the event is set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE announced that the company would be moving forward with the event in the region despite calls to cancel or postpone the event.

Crown Jewel is set for November 2 in Riyadh. The card will feature Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar for the vacant WWE Universal title.

– WWE Now conducted a live chat today featuring Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Toni Storm. You can check out the full chat below.

– WWE Superstar Sheamus shared a new video today on how to make a mohawk in three easy steps. You can check out that video in the player below.