Individual Tickets For WWE Clash in Paris and RAW in Paris Go On Sale Friday

CLASH IN PARIS & MONDAY NIGHT RAW INDIVIDUAL TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, MAY 30

May 26, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that individual event tickets for Clash in Paris and Monday Night Raw go on sale this Friday, May 30 at 10am CET at www.ticketmaster.fr. The presale will begin this Wednesday, May 28 at 10am CET.

Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31 and Monday Night Raw on Monday, September 1 will take place from Paris La Défense Arena. This marks the first-ever time WWE will bring a Premium Live Event and Weekly TV episode to the French capital.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will make his final WWE appearance in Paris as part of his 2025 Farewell Tour. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to see WWE Superstars including “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, GUNTHER, Penta, and many more*.

Additionally, Clash in Paris Priority Pass tickets are available now from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/paris.

For more information, visit www.wwe.com/events.