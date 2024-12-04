wrestling / News
Tickets For WWE Road to Wrestlemania European Tour On Sale Next Week
WWE has announced that tickets for their Road to Wrestlemania European tour go on sale next Friday, December 13. The tour runs from March 14-31 and hits the following countries: Spain, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Scotland, England, Austria and the Netherlands.
TICKETS FOR WWE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA TOUR OF EUROPE ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13 AT 9AM GMT/10AM CET
Road To WrestleMania Tour Presale Begins Wednesday December 11 at 9am GMT/10am CET
Fans Can Now Register for Presale Access by Visiting
https://www.wwe.com/roadtowrestlemania-europe-presale-registration
December 4, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that tickets for the unprecedented eleven-city tour of Europe on the Road to WrestleMania®, including numerous editions of Raw® and SmackDown®, will go on general sale Friday, December 13 at 9am GMT/10am CET.
Presale for the Road to WrestleMania Tour will begin Wednesday, December 11 at 9am GMT/10am CET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/roadtowrestlemania-europe-presale-registration.
* Friday, March 14 – SmackDown TV taping in Barcelona, Spain
* Saturday, March 15 – Live event in Dortmund, Germany
* Sunday, March 16 – Live event in Hannover, Germany
* Monday, March 17 – Raw TV taping in Brussels, Belgium
* Friday, March 31 – SmackDown TV taping in Bologna, Italy
* Saturday, March 22 – Live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland
* Sunday, March 23 – Live event in Nottingham, England
* Monday, March 24 – Raw TV taping in Glasgow, Scotland
* Friday, March 28 – SmackDown TV taping in London, England
* Saturday, March 29 – Live event in Vienna, Austria
* Sunday, March 30 – Live event in Amsterdam, the Netherlands
* Monday, March 31 – Raw TV taping in London, England