Tickets For WWE Road to Wrestlemania European Tour On Sale Next Week

TICKETS FOR WWE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA TOUR OF EUROPE ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13 AT 9AM GMT/10AM CET Road To WrestleMania Tour Presale Begins Wednesday December 11 at 9am GMT/10am CET Fans Can Now Register for Presale Access by Visiting https://www.wwe.com/roadtowrestlemania-europe-presale-registration December 4, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that tickets for the unprecedented eleven-city tour of Europe on the Road to WrestleMania®, including numerous editions of Raw® and SmackDown®, will go on general sale Friday, December 13 at 9am GMT/10am CET. Presale for the Road to WrestleMania Tour will begin Wednesday, December 11 at 9am GMT/10am CET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/roadtowrestlemania-europe-presale-registration.

* Friday, March 14 – SmackDown TV taping in Barcelona, Spain

* Saturday, March 15 – Live event in Dortmund, Germany

* Sunday, March 16 – Live event in Hannover, Germany

* Monday, March 17 – Raw TV taping in Brussels, Belgium

* Friday, March 31 – SmackDown TV taping in Bologna, Italy

* Saturday, March 22 – Live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland

* Sunday, March 23 – Live event in Nottingham, England

* Monday, March 24 – Raw TV taping in Glasgow, Scotland

* Friday, March 28 – SmackDown TV taping in London, England

* Saturday, March 29 – Live event in Vienna, Austria

* Sunday, March 30 – Live event in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

* Monday, March 31 – Raw TV taping in London, England