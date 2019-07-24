wrestling / News
WWE News: Tiered Version of WWE Network May Launch Soon, Bray Wyatt’s Son Meets His Godfather, Clip of Becky Lynch on Steve Austin’s USA Show
– PWInsider reports that the talk backstage in WWE is that the tiered version of the WWE Network is expected to be closer than ever to launching, which will happen sooner rather than later. WWE has been working on this for a while and recently moved the infrastructure of the service from BamTech to Endeavor Streaming Group this past January.
– Braun Strowman noted on social media that he is the godfather to Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman’s son Knash, and he met the kid at Monday’s RAW taping.
– USA Network has released a clip from an upcoming episode of Straight Up Steve Austin, featuring Stone Cold and Becky Lynch riding ATVs.
