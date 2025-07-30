Tiffany Stratton Announces Details for Thursday Meet & Greet

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton announced details for a meet and greet she will be attending on Thursday, July 31 ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025. She will be meeting fans and taking photos at The Wine Rack in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey from 3-5 pm local time.

Fans will also be able to pick up new Seagram’s Spiked WWE collaboration flavors. No tickets or registration are needed to attend the Tiffany Stratton meet and greet event. More details are available below.

At WWE SummerSlam 2025, Stratton will then go on to defend her title against Queen of the Ring winner, Jade Cargill, on Night 1 on Saturday. The premium live event takes place on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.