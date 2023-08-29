Tiffany Stratton Appears In Audience On This Week’s WWE Raw

Tiffany Stratton made an appearance in the audience on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. The NXT Women’s Champion was shown on camera in the crowd during tonight’s show, as you can see below.

Stratton took some shots at the main roster women on last week’s NXT, noting she is a better NXT Women’s Champion than Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Asuka. She also mentioned Becky Lynch who has not held the NXT Women’s Title, and later said Lynch was irrelevant.