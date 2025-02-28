Tiffany Stratton Reflects On Australia Being ‘Catalyst’ For Her Rise In Popularity

Tiffany Stratton’s appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth saw her get heavily cheered, and she credits Australia for opening the door to her rise in popularity. Stratton saw huge support from the Perth crowd during the women’s Elimination Chamber match, and she told Fightful that the country holds a place in her heart because of it.

“Honestly, Australia has such a warm place in my heart because they kind of were like the catalyst of me getting cheered in the States and getting like big pops and stuff like that,” Stratton said. “So I mean, Australia is amazing. I just feel [it’s] shocking to see that the fans are kind of cheering me even though I’m playing a like bitchy persona. So it’s amazing. Thank you guys.”

Stratton is set to team with Trish Stratus against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at this year’s Elimination Chamber tomorrow.