Tiffany Stratton Beats Nia Jax, Retains WWE Women’s Title On Smackdown

Tiffany Stratton is still your WWE Women’s Champion, retaining the title against Nia Jax on this week’s Smackdown. Stratton defeated Jax in a match that saw Naomi try to interfere before Jade Cargill showed up and fought her into the crowd.

Jax got a chair kicked into her face by Stratton at the end of the match, which led to her Prettiest Moonsault Ever and the pinfall.

Stratton’s title reign stands at 134 days, having won the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Jax in on the January 3rd episode of Smackdown.