wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton on Working With Becky Lynch, How Much She Learned From Her
May 25, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Fightful, Tiffany Stratton spoke about her feud with Becky Lynch over the NXT Women’s title and what she learned from ‘The Man’. Lynch defeated Stratton for the belt in their feud, but Stratton ended up on the main roster not long after.
She said: “I would definitely say the feud with Becky Lynch really opened my eyes to a lot of things. She taught me so much in just a short amount of time. She’s, honestly, been super helpful for me.“
More Trending Stories
- WWE Queen of the Ring Finals Set For Tomorrow’s Event (SPOILERS)
- Jimmy Korderas Recalls Being In The Ring For Owen Hart’s Accident at Over the Edge 1999
- Eric Bischoff On WCW Changing Its Logo In 1999, If He Could Have Done Anything Differently Then
- Drew McIntyre Compares Working With Triple H to Working with Vince McMahon