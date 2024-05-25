Tiffany Stratton on Working With Becky Lynch, How Much She Learned From Her

In an interview with Fightful, Tiffany Stratton spoke about her feud with Becky Lynch over the NXT Women’s title and what she learned from ‘The Man’. Lynch defeated Stratton for the belt in their feud, but Stratton ended up on the main roster not long after.

She said: “I would definitely say the feud with Becky Lynch really opened my eyes to a lot of things. She taught me so much in just a short amount of time. She’s, honestly, been super helpful for me.“